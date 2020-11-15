USD/JPY Forecast Nov. 16-20 – Dollar recovers after election week retreat

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s economic data was limited to tier-2 releases. Economy Watchers Sentiment, a consumer spending indicator, pushed will into expansion territory, climbing from 49.3 to 54.5. The neutral 50-level separates contraction from expansion.

In the US, consumer inflation softened, as the headline and core readings both fell to 0.0%, down from 0.2% beforehand. There was positive news on the employment front, as unemployment claims fell to 709 thousand, down from 751 thousand in the previous release. The week wrapped up with UoM Consumer Sentiment, which fell from 81.2 to 77.0, its lowest level in three months.