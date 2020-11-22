USD/JPY Forecast Nov. 23-27 – Investors await Japan inflation data

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan’s GDP declined by 7.8% in Q2, but rebounded in Q3 and posted a gain of 5.0%. Inflation remains at low levels, as National Core CPI came in at -0.7%. The index last posted a gain in March.

In the US, the Empire State Manufacturing Index fell from 10.5 to 6.3, as the rate of expansion slowed for a second straight month. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index fell to 26.3, down from 32.3 points. Retail sales fell sharply in October, which weighed on the US dollar. Headline retail sales fell from 1.9% to 0.3%. This was the weakest gain since April. The core reading slowed to 0.2%, down from 1.5% beforehand.