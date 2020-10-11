USD/JPY Forecast Oct. 12-16 – Yen unable to advance despite dollar doldrums

USD/JPY fundamental mover

In Japan, consumer indicators continued to point downwards. Average Cash Earnings declined for a fifth straight month, with a decline of 1.3% in August. Household Spending fell by 6.9%, marking an 11th straight decline.

In the US, the ISM Services PMI improved to 57.8, up from 56.9 points. The FOMC minutes expressed concern that the lack of a federal fiscal stimulus package could hinder the US recovery, which members said was moving faster than expected. A stimulus bill has been stuck in Congress and it is unlikely that a deal will be reached before the US election. The US dollar showed little reaction to the minutes, as policymakers did not provide any forward guidance on interest rate hikes.