USD/JPY Forecast Oct. 19-23 – Yen remains range-bound

USD/JPY fundamental mover

Japan continues to struggle with low inflation levels. The Producer Price Index fell by 0.8%, marking an eighth straight decline.

US consumer inflation slowed in September, as inflation levels remain at low levels. Both the headline and core readings dropped to 0.2%, down from 0.4% beforehand. The Philly Fed Manufacturing Index jumped to 32.3 in October, up from 15.0 points. This was the highest level since February. Unemployment claims climbed to 898 thousand, the highest level in seven weeks. Retail sales rebounded in September. The headline figure rose 1.9% and the core reading showed a gain of 1.5%.