Home USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Slides Amid BoJ Policy Shift
Majors

USD/JPY Outlook: Yen Slides Amid BoJ Policy Shift

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The BOJ tiptoed away from its longstanding monetary stimulus program.
  • The yen depreciated by approximately 0.8%.
  • The dollar continued to be supported by the possibility of another Fed rate hike.

The USD/JPY outlook is optimistic today, driven by the yen’s decline, which finds itself skimming the depths of a one-year low against the dollar. This change in fortune unfolded when the Bank of Japan (BOJ) tiptoed away from its longstanding monetary stimulus program. However, this cautious approach has left some investors yearning for more substantial measures.

-If you are interested in automated forex trading, check our detailed guide-

Notably, the BOJ announced its commitment to maintaining the 10-year government bond yield near 0%. However, they redefined 1.0% as a loose “upper bound” rather than a rigid cap. Furthermore, they eliminated their pledge to defend this level by buying an unlimited amount of bonds.

Some analysts considered this a slow end to the BOJ’s controversial YCC regime. Still, the yen fell by nearly 0.8%, surpassing the 150 per dollar mark and reaching an intraday low of 150.26. 

The yen’s weakening had been anticipated, partly due to a Nikkei report on Monday suggesting that the BOJ might allow 10-year JGB yields to exceed 1%. Norihiro Yamaguchi, senior economist at Oxford Economics, stated, “The market had already priced in today’s decision due to the Nikkei article. Some had expected a complete elimination of YCC, which did not occur.”

Meanwhile, the US dollar showed broad strength. The index appeared poised to end the month with minimal changes. Nonetheless, analysts pointed out that the dollar continued to be supported by the possibility of another Fed rate hike. It reflects the ongoing resilience of the US economy.

USD/JPY key events today

Investors expect one significant report from the US,

  • The CB consumer confidence report.
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical outlook: Bearish sentiment flips to bullish.

USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

The USD/JPY price dipped to the 149.00 support level before pulling back sharply. Moreover, the sharp reversal broke above the 30-SMA and the key 150.00 resistance level. Similarly, the RSI dipped to near oversold levels before returning to trade in bullish territory. These moves indicate a sudden shift in market sentiment from bearish to bullish.

If you are interested in guaranteed stop-loss forex brokers, check our detailed guide-

However, for this shift to lead to a bullish trend, the price must start making higher highs and lows. That means a break above the 150.75 resistance level. Otherwise, the price might start a period of consolidation near the 150.00 key level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

 

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023