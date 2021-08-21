USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Jackson Hole to Overrule Technical Weakness

USD/JPY closed the week with slight gains, looking for more losses in the coming week. The US dollar gained traction during the week as risk sentiment deteriorated amid rising Covid cases worldwide. The FOMC meeting minutes of July indicated a plan to taper the current QE by the end of the year. As indicated by the retail sales data, Japan’s economy is performing better while US consumer sentiment is on the backfoot. Technically, the pair has room to fall further. The weekly forecast for the USD/JPY pair is bearish despite the global strength of the US dollar. The USD/JPY started the week at 109.60 while closed at 109.77, with a net gain of 17 pips. –Are you interested to learn more about low spread forex brokers? Check our detailed guide- The dollar rose this week, supported by safe trading and confirmation that the Fed set terms for its long-awaited bond cut at its meeting on July 28. However, considering extremely weak retail sales in July and a decline in consumer sentiment in August last week, the US economy needs new data to assess its direction. There were no signs of an economic slowdown in Japan, and the information was generally in line with expectations. June was a good month for industrial production, although this is not surprising. July’s import and export statistics were most noteworthy. Both imports and exports were lower than expected, even though both were higher than last year. Both of these indicators indicate a slowing economy. According to the national CPI, July’s numbers were negative across all categories, and June’s results had been widely revised downward. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! After eight previous periods of falling prices and falling base rates in its fourth month, the July CPI was positive for the second consecutive month. Consumer sentiment and inflation may pressure consumption in the US, as retail sales declined in July following a sharp drop in consumer sentiment in August. However, despite the weak economy, industrial production and capacity utilization exceeded expectations. In addition, a new pandemic low was reached in the number of initial unemployment benefit applications. As a result, consumer spending remained cautious in the US despite the strong economic recovery. COVID fears worldwide Covid-19 Delta cases have been on the rise in many US states and countries around the globe, supporting the dollar’s rise. Most countries did not impose new restrictions, but speculation that growth will slow in the coming months kept oil at low levels all week. –Are you interested to learn more about forex signals? Check our detailed guide- Key data releases in Japan during Aug 23-27 Flash Manufacturing PMI: The previous reading came 53.0 while the forecast for July’s PMI is 52.1, slightly lower than the last month. If data beats expectations, we can see a downside retracement in the USD/JPY. BOJ Core CPI y/y: The core inflation excluding food and energy price will be released on Tuesday. The forecast for July is 0.1%, the previous reading. There is no major deviance expected. Tokyo Core CPI y/y: Tokyo’s core inflation excluding fresh food prices will be released on Friday. The estimate for July is 0.1% against the previous reading of 0.1%. Key data releases in the US during Aug 23-27 Prelim GDP q/q: GDP is a primary gauge for economic health. The number is expected to slightly rise to 6.6% against the previous quarter’s reading at 6.5%. Upbeat figures will strengthen the odds of tapering/rate hikes. Unemployment claims: The weekly unemployment claims are likely to decrease to 345k against the previous week’s reading at 348k. Core PCE price index m/m: This is one of the most observed indicators to gauge the inflation and economic health of the US. The previous reading was quite dismal that had sent the dollar down. Coming reading for July is expected to slide further to 0.3%. However, any surprise (upbeat figures) can provide further support to the rising Greenback. Fed Chair Powell speaks: Investors will look for further clues about tapering and rate hikes on Friday. Jackson Hole Symposium (Aug 26-28): The three-day event is the most important release next week. Fed is likely to outline the plan for tapering in the symposium. USD/JPY weekly technical forecast: More bears to follow USD/JPY weekly forecast – daily chart The USD/JPY started the week with a widespread down bar on the daily chart, followed by gains afterwards. However, the gains are capped by the 50-day SMA. The price closed the week below the 20-day SMA, which is a bearish sign. Thursday’s price bar was a down bar with very high volume, while Friday’s bar was a relatively low spread and volume was below the average. This entire scenario indicates for yet another bearish wave to come. Only a sustained recovery beyond 110.40 can shift the bias. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal Expert score 5 Etoro - Best For Beginner & Experts0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 5 Read Review Open My Free Account Your capital is at risk. USD JPY Forecast share Read Next USD/CHF Weekly Forecast: Aiming for 0.92 amid Poor Risk, Jackson Hole Saqib Iqbal 5 hours USD/JPY closed the week with slight gains, looking for more losses in the coming week. The US dollar gained traction during the week as risk sentiment deteriorated amid rising Covid cases worldwide. The FOMC meeting minutes of July indicated a plan to taper the current QE by the end of the year. As indicated by the retail sales data, Japan's economy is performing better while US consumer sentiment is on the backfoot. Technically, the pair has room to fall further. The weekly forecast for the USD/JPY pair is bearish despite the global strength of the US dollar. The USD/JPY started… Top Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.4 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.AboutAbout The Forex Crunch Team Contact Us Advertising NewsForex News Daily Outlook EUR/USD Daily Forex Industry Forex Bits