USD: The Fed To Remain On The Sidelines This Week In A Potential Boost To USD – Credit Agricole

The FOMC holds its policy meeting on Wednesday. What is the forecast for the US dollar around this meeting?

Here is their view, courtesy of eFXdata:

Credit Agricole CIB Research discusses the USD outlook around this week’s FOMC policy meeting.

“We note that some negatives associated with the change in guard in Washington DC are already in the price of the USD. In the near-term, the ongoing fiscal stimulus talks in the US and the outcome of the December FOMC meeting this week could attract considerable attention. Global risk appetite could also suffer if the US politicians fail to agree on a stimulus package and the FOMC keeps its monetary policy stance little changed (as we would expect),” CACIB notes.

“Subsequently, the USD could recover some ground vs risk correlated currencies but also consolidate vs the JPY and the CHF, especially if UST real yields stabilise in the wake of the Fed,” CACIB adds.

For lots more FX trades from major banks, sign up to eFXplus



By signing up for eFXplus via the link above, you are directly supporting Forex Crunch.