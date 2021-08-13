Top 5 forex trading strategies for August 2021

Have you ever wondered why forex trading strategies are so important? To answer this, imagine you set out on a voyage across the Atlantic ocean without a compass or a map. Where would you end up? This is exactly what it’s like to trade forex without an effective strategy at hand.

With that said, let’s examine the best strategies for trading forex in August 2021!

Best Forex Trading Strategies – Top 5 List

Scalping Day Trading News Trading Swing Trading Trend Trading

What are the Best Forex Trading Strategies?

Scalping

Scalping is a short-term trading strategy that works by taking many small returns on short positions within brief timeframes. Scalpers require lightning reactions as they often open and close positions within minutes and even seconds at a time. As such this type of trading strategy is more suited to advanced forex traders with an advanced knowledge of technical analysis.

Scalping involves in-depth analysis and understanding of charts for trends that help them forecast potential future market movements. Scalpers typically use short-term tick charts, and usually seek out forex brokers with the lowest market spreads, and fast order execution.

Day Trading

Day trading is one of the most popular forex trading styles out there. Here are some of the most important things to know about forex day trading. Day trading consists of buying and selling any type of financial instrument within one trading day. This means that day traders close out positions before the market closes. The aim of day trading is to yield profits from acute market movements within a single trading day.

The forex market is a popular option for those interested in day trading. The forex market is the largest financial market in the world and as such has heaps of currency pairs to buy and sell with high market liquidity and volatility.

News Trading

Another popular forex trading strategy is news trading. This trading style is often based on fundamental and technical analysis with traders trying to capitalize on market volatility caused by economic reports and key news releases.

Source: ForexFactory.com showing the Unemployment Claims in the US

News traders often pay close attention to economic calendars for important economic reports such as the NFP and unemployment reports. They then monitor the forex market religiously before the event to identify key resistance and support levels. News traders usually place stop-loss and take profit orders to help manage their positions during heightened bull and bear markets.

Swing Trading

Swing trading works by trying to benefit from a portion of a large market upswing. Traders typically aim at taking small but frequent returns, and eliminating losses as fast as possible. Swing trading is based on the principle that market prices seldom move in one direction, and that traders can find unique trading opportunities within small market fluctuations. This forex trading strategy focuses on the points where markets change direction, opening and closing their positions at these so called swing points.

Trend Trading

What is trend trading? Trend trading is a strategy that uses technical forex indicators to understand the direction of market trends. This trading strategy is based on the rationale that most markets are somewhat predictable. Therefore by analysing historical trends and market movements, traders create insightful market forecasts.

Trend trading is commonly used as a mid to long-term trading style, however, it can be used to cover any timescale, based on the duration of the market trend. Generally speaking, there are three main types of trends to look out for – uptrends, downtrends, and sideway trends.

