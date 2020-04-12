AUD/USD – Forecast April 13-17 – Aussie Roars as Greenback Retreats

AUD/USD continues to show significant volatility. The pair soared last week, with gains just shy of six percent. There are five events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

The RBA rate decision was a quiet event, as the bank held the cash rate at 0.25 percent. In its financial stability review, the bank warned of weakening conditions in commercial property markets, which has exposed banks to higher risk. The Melbourne Institute rebounded in March with a gain of 0.2%, up from -0.1% a month earlier.

In the U.S., unemployment claims hit a shocking level for a second straight week, hitting 6.60 million. This was higher than the estimate of 5.0 million. The week ended on a sour note, as consumer inflation declined by 0.4% in March, the first decline since December 2018. Core CPI fell by 0.1%, after a gain of 0.2% a month earlier.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: