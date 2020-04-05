AUD/USD – Forecast April 6-10 – Aussie Stumbles Below 0.60, RBA Rate Decision Next

It was a rough week for AUD/USD, which fell 2.7% last week. The pair closed the week just below the symbolic 0.60 level. There are five events in the upcoming week, including the RBA rate decision. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

Australian Manufacturing PMI accelerated to 53.7 in March, up sharply from 44.3 a month earlier. This pointed to expansion and was the highest reading since September. The RBA minutes showed that policymakers were not optimistic about economic conditions, but that they “had no appetite for negative interest rates”. In March, the RBA cuts rates to 0.25%.

In the U.S. employment numbers were extremely bad, as the COVID-19 virus has paralyzed much of the U.S. economy. Jobless claims soared to 6.6 million, more than double to 3.2 million a week earlier. Nonfarm payrolls fell by 701 thousand, much worse than the estimate of -100 thousand. The unemployment rate shot up to 4.4% up from 3.5 percent. The estimate stood at 3.8 percent. On the manufacturing front, ISM Manufacturing PMI slowed to 49.1 down from 50.1 a month earlier. A reading below the 50-level indicates contraction. Still, the reading easily beat the estimate of 44.9 points.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: