AUD/USD Forecast April 20-24 – Consumer, Business Confidence Sags but Aussie Stays Steady

After weeks of volatility, AUD/USD was almost unchanged last week. This week features the RBA minutes. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

The NAB Business Confidence index plummeted to -66 points in March, down from -4 points a month earlier. This marked a historical low for the indicator. Consumer confidence in April plunged 17.7%, after a decline of 3.8% in March. Employment numbers were unexpectedly strong. The economy created 5.9 thousand in March, above the estimate of -33.0 thousand. The unemployment rate ticked higher from 5.1% to 5.2%. This beat the estimate of 5.4 percent. China’s economy contracted by 6.8% in Q1, compared to a gain of 6.0% in Q4. This was worse than the estimate of -6.2 percent.

In the U.S., consumer spending plunged in March. Retail sales declined by a staggering 8.7%, worse than the estimate of -8.0 percent. The core reading fell by 4.5%, beating the forecast of 4.9 percent. The employment market remains in disarray, as employment claims topped the 5-million mark. On the manufacturing front, the Philly Manufacturing Index plunged to -56.6, compared to -12.7 a month earlier. This was weaker than the estimate of -30.0 points.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: