AUD/USD Forecast April 27-May 1 – Will Consumer Inflation Data Shake Up Sleepy Aussie?

AUD/USD drifted for a second straight week. This week has four events, including consumer inflation. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

The RBA minutes said that the current loose monetary policy would remain in place. The lockdown has triggered “panic buying” by consumers, which propelled March retail sales to an outstanding 8.2 percent. PMIs weakened in April. The manufacturing PMI fell to 45.6, down from 50.1. The services PMI sagged to 19.6, down from 39.8 points. This points to sharp contraction.

In the U.S., jobless claims dropped to 4.4 million, down from 5.5 million a week earlier. In the past 5 weeks, new jobless claims have totaled a staggering 26 million, as the Covid-19 crisis has shut down much of the U.S. economy. Durable goods orders in March plunged by 14.4%, its first decline in four months. The core reading declined by 0.2%, after a decline of 0.6%. The UoM Consumer Sentiment slumped to 71.8, down sharply from 89.1 a month earlier. Still, this beat the estimate of 67.8 points.

