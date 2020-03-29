AUD/USD Forecast March 30-April 3 – Aussie Roars Back Against Greenback

There was finally some good news for AUD/USD, which climbed 6.1% last week and crossed above the 0.61 level. There are three events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

Australian Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.1 in March, up from 49.8 a month earlier. This reading pointed to stagnation in the manufacturing sector. The services PMI fell sharply to 39.8, down from 48.4 a month earlier.

In the U.S., the highlight was a staggering figure for unemployment claims, which hit 3.2 million. This was due to the shutdown of many factories and businesses across the country. The ISM Manufacturing PMI dipped to 49.2 in March, down from 50.8 a month earlier. It marked the first contraction since August. Elsewhere, durable goods orders in February were a mix. The headline figure jumped 1.2%, up from -0.2% a month earlier. However, the core reading declined by 0.6%, compared to a gain of 0.9% in February. GDP for Q4 showed a 2.1% in the third estimate, confirming the previous estimate.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: