AUD/USD Forecast Dec. 30-Jan. 3 – Aussie Improves to 5-month High

AUD/USD posted gains for a second straight week. The pair touched a high of 0.6987 last week, its highest level since late July. There is only one Australian release this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

In Australia, credit levels remain low, as businesses and consumers are keeping a tight lid on spending, which is not good news for the economy. Private Sector Credit posted a small gain of 0.1% in October, shy of the estimate of 0.2%.

In the U.S. durable goods orders plunged 2.0% in November, compared to a gain of 0.6% a month earlier. This was shy of the estimate of +0.2%. The core release, which excludes volatile items such as aircraft orders, slowed to 0.0%, down from 0.6% in October. This figure was well off the estimate of a 1.5% gain. The weak durables reports indicate that the manufacturing sector is showing signs of weakness. On the employment front, unemployment claims dropped sharply for a second straight week, to 222 thousand. This matched the estimate.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: