AUD/USD Forecast December 23-27 – December remains cheery for Aussie

AUD/USD posted gains for a third straight week. The pair closed the week at 0.6897 its best weekly close since late October. There is only one Australian release this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

The RBA minutes reiterated that policymakers are taking a pause for now, but further rate cuts could be delivered early in 2019. The week ended with unexpectedly strong job data. The economy produced a sparkling gain of 39.9 thousand jobs, crushing the estimate of 14.5 thousand. The unemployment rate dropped from 5.3% to 5.2%, beating the forecast of 5.3%.

The U.S. posted solid numbers last week, underscoring positive economic conditions. Manufacturing PMI improved to 52.5 in December, just shy of the estimate of 52.6 pts. This was the indicator’s strongest gain since March and points to modes expansion. The week ended with Final GDP, which was unrevised at 2.1 percent.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: