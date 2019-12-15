AUD/USD Forecast December 16-20 – Aussie closing in on Lofty 70 Level

AUD/USD posted gains for a second successive month. The pair touched a high of 0.6939, its highest level since July. Investors will be keeping a close eye on the RBA minutes and employment reports. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

Australia’s Housing Price Index gained 2.4% in Q3, after six consecutive quarters with declines. Confidence indicators headed lower – NAB Business Confidence slowed to zero in November, down from 2 pts a month earlier. The West pac Consumer Sentiment sagged in December, with a decline of 1.9 percent, compared to a gain of 4.5% in November.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve sent a dovish message to the markets, as the dot plots showed that most FOMC members did not anticipate a rate hike before 2021. CPI gained 0.3% and Core CPI rose 0.2%, as both were within expectations. Retail sales dipped to 0.2%, shy of the estimate of 0.5%. Core retail sales slowed to 0.1%, missing the forecast of 0.4%. On Thursday, there were reports that the U.S. and China had reached a limited trade agreement, which could signal the beginning of the end of the nasty trade war which has dampened global growth.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: