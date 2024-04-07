Home USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Fed-BoC Rate Divergence
Canadian Dollar Forecast

USD/CAD Weekly Forecast: Fed-BoC Rate Divergence

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Fed policymakers pushed back on expectations for a cut in June.
  • The US NFP report showed robust demand in the labor market.
  • Canada released a dismal employment report.

A close look at the USD/CAD weekly forecast reveals hints of a bullish trend as the policy outlook between the US and Canada takes divergent paths.

Ups and downs of USD/CAD

USD/CAD had a bullish week where bets for a June Fed cut fell while those for a June BoC cut increased. The week was volatile for the dollar, which fell when the US reported a slowdown in service activity. However, it ended higher after hawkish Fed remarks and an upbeat jobs report. Fed policymakers pushed back on expectations for a cut in June, saying inflation had stalled. Moreover, the US NFP report showed robust demand in the labor market, leading to a decline in rate-cut bets. 

Are you interested in learning more about buying NFT tokens? Check our detailed guide-

On the other hand, Canada released a dismal employment report, with employment dropping and unemployment rising. This showed a weaker economy that might pressure the BoC to start cutting interest rates. 

Next week’s key events for USD/CAD

Next week, investors will focus on US consumer and producer inflation data. Moreover, the Bank of Canada will decide on monetary policy.

Investors will be keen to see whether inflation will beat forecasts again. In such a case, rate-cut bets might fall further after the jobs report, allowing the USD/CAD pair to rally. On the other hand, if inflation falls, rate-cut bets will increase.

Meanwhile, markets expect the Bank of Canada to hold rates at 5% on Wednesday. They will also focus on messaging regarding rate cuts. For now, futures point to the first cut in June.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast: Bulls maintain control despite weak momentum

USD/CAD weekly technical forecast
USD/CAD daily chart

On the technical side, USD/CAD is bullish as the price has risen well above the 22-SMA. At the same time, the price is trading within a bullish channel. Meanwhile, the RSI has been in a tight sideways move in bullish territory. This is a sign that momentum is weak, although bulls are in the lead. 

Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide-

The price will likely start a stronger trend when it breaks out of the bullish channel. A break above the channel resistance would lead to a retest of the 1.3800 key resistance level. Moreover, it would allow the price to trend higher.

On the other hand, if the price breaks below the channel support in the coming week, the trend will reverse.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024