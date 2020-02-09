AUD/USD Forecast February 10-14 – Coronavirus Weighing on Aussie

AUD/USD started last week with gains but these were erased on Friday as the pair recorded sharp losses. The upcoming week has three events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

The RBA maintained the benchmark rate at 0.75% for a fourth successive month. The bank said that global economic conditions were “reasonable”, but expressed concern over the U.S.-China trade war and the coronavirus. Retail sales declined by 0.5% in Q4, worse than the estimate of -0.2%. This contraction comes after four quarters of gains. In China, the outlook for small manufacturers worsened, as the Caixin Manufacturing PMI fell to 51.1 in January, down from 51.5 a month earlier.

In the U.S., ISM Manufacturing PMI, a key indicator, rose to 50.9 in January, up from 47.2 a month earlier. This figure beat the forecast of 48.5 points. This marked the first showing expansion since July. The week wrapped up with employment data, which was mixed. Wage growth came in at 0.2%, shy of the estimate of 0.3%. Nonfarm payrolls sparkled with a gain of 225 thousand. This was much stronger than the forecast of 163 thousand.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: