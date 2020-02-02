AUD/USD Forecast February 3-7 – Aussie Slides as Coronavirus Spooks Markets

AUD/USD declined by 2.0% last week, its worst weekly performance since February 2019. The upcoming week features the RBA rate decision and retail sales. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

Australia CPI posted a gain of 0.7% in the fourth quarter, up from 0.5% in Q3. This marked the strongest gain since Q3 of 2016. Despite the strong reading, the Aussie had an awful week, as the China coronavirus continues to spread and has sapped investor risk confidence. Chinese manufacturing PMI came in at 50.0, pointing to stagnation in the manufacturing sector.

In the U.S., durable goods orders jumped 2.4%, which was a 9-month high. However, the core release declined by 0.1%, shy of the estimate of 0.4%. The Federal Reserve maintained the benchmark rate, and Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the “Fed is determined to avoid inflation persistently running below 2%.” This could be a hint of a rate hike in the next few months, which would be bullish for the U.S. dollar. Advance GDP for the fourth quarter came in at 2.1%, as expected. This was unchanged from the third-quarter figure.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: