AUD/USD Forecast February 24-28 – Aussie Slides to 11-Year Low After Weak Job Numbers

AUD/USD posted significant losses last week, falling 1.2 percent. It is a light schedule on the fundamental front, with just five events this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

The RBA minutes noted that policymakers had discussed trimming interest rates, but in the end, they maintained the current level of 0.75%. The bank also expects the coronavirus outbreak to “subtract from growth in exports over the first half of 2020″. Wage growth remained at 0.5% for a second straight month, matching the estimate. Employment numbers were mixed. The economy created 13.5 thousand, down from 28.9 thousand a month earlier. Still, this beat the estimate of 10.0 thousand. The unemployment rate jumped from 5.1% to 5.3%, which was above the forecast of 5.2%.

In the U.S., the Producers Price Index improved to 0.5%, up from 0.1% a month earlier. The Federal Reserve minutes indicated that Fed policymakers are cautiously confident that they can maintain current interest rate levels in 2020. At the same time, the minutes highlighted the significant risk posed by the coronavirus outbreak, stating that “the threat of the coronavirus, in addition to its human toll, had emerged as a new risk to the global growth outlook, which participants agreed warranted close watching.” Policymakers also noted that the outbreak has dampened investor sentiment. This warning from the Fed underscores the threat that coronavirus poses to the global economy.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: