AUD/USD Forecast Jan. 27-31 – Aussie Slips, Pressing on 68 Level

AUD/USD lost ground for a fourth successive week as the pair is precariously close to the 0.68 level. There are five releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

Australia’s MI Inflation Expections was unexpectedly strong with a gain of 4.7%, up from 4.0% a month earlier. Employment numbers were sharp, but this wasn’t enough to turn around the struggling Aussie. The economy created 28.9 thousand, well above the forecast of 12.2 thousand. As well, the unemployment rate fell for the second straight month, from 5.2% to 5.1%.

In the U.S., unemployment claims came in at 211 thousand, lower than the estimate of 214 thousand. The indicator has now beaten the forecast for a third straight week. The manufacturing PMI slowed in January, coming in at 51.7 pts. This marked a 3-month low and missed the forecast of 52.4 pts. There was better news in the services sector, as services PMI improved from 52.2 to 53.2, which was above the estimate of 52.9 pts. This marked a 10-month high.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: