AUD/USD Forecast Jan. 20-24 – Aussie Slips Below 0.69 Level

AUD/USD lost ground for a third successive week and the pair closed below the 0.69 level for the first time since early December. There are seven releases in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

In Australia, the Melbourne Institute Inflation Gauge rose by 0.3% in December, its highest level in five months. Chinese GDP for Q4 was unchanged at 6.0 percent. The Chinese economy grew by 6.1% in 2019, its lowest annual growth rate since 1990.

It was a busy week in the U.S. after the recent holiday period. Retail sales, the primary gauge of consumer spending, were positive in December. The headline reading improved to 0.3%, up from 0.2% a month earlier. Core retail sales impressed with a gain of 0.7%, above the estimate of 0.5%. The strong numbers were a result of a late-holiday shopping spree by consumers. Consumer inflation has been losing ground and remains below the Federal Reserve target of 2.0 percent. The downturn continued in December. CPI slowed to 0.2%, compared to 0.3% a month earlier. Core CPI dipped to 0.1%, down from 0.2%.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: