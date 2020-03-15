AUD/USD Forecast March 16-20 – Aussie Slides to 11-Year Low

AUD/USD plunged 6.8% last week, as jittery investors sought the safety of the U.S. dollar. There are five events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

Business confidence slumped in February, as NAB Business Sentiment fell to -4 points. This was down from the January release of -1 point. There was no relief from consumer confidence, as Westpac Consumer Sentiment declined by 3.8% in March, compared to a gain of 2.3% a month earlier.

In the U.S., President Trump banned flights from Europe, which sapped risk appetite and weighed on risk currencies like the Australian dollar. Inflation levels remained low in February, with CPI coming in at 0.1% and Core CPI at 0.2%. Consumer confidence dropped sharply in February, falling from 100.9 to 95.9 points.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: