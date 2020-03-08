AUD/USD Forecast March 9-13 – Aussie Rebounds Despite RBA Rate Cut

AUD/USD rebounded sharply last week, posting gains of 2.1%. It is a light schedule on the fundamental front, with three events in the upcoming week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

The RBA wasted no time in following the Federal Reserve’s lead, as the bank trimmed rates by 0.25%, to 0.50%. The Aussie actually gained ground after the move, as investors were pleased to see that central banks were coordinating their moves.

Australian data was mixed last week. Building Approvals plunged 15.3% in January, the third decline in three weeks. This figure was well off the estimate of a gain of 0.1%. GDP improved to 0.5% in Q4, up from 0.4% in the third quarter. The week ended on a sour note, as retail sales fell by 0.3%, marking a second successive decline. The forecast stood at zero.

In the U.S., the Federal Reserve stole the show with a dramatic rate cut. The Fed slashed rates by 0.50%, which was the first cut between meetings since 2008. At a press conference, Fed Chair Powell acknowledged the severity of the coronavirus threat and added that he expected the rate cut to boost the U.S. economy. The week wrapped up with sharp employment data. Nonfarm payrolls sparkled, climbing to 275 thousand in February, up from 225 thousand. This crushed the estimate of 175 thousand. Wage growth improved from 0.2% to 0.3%, while the unemployment rate dropped from 3.6% to 3.5%.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: