AUD/USD Forecast March 2-6 – Slumping Aussie Falls to 11-Year Low

AUD/USD fell 1.7 percent last week, its sharpest weekly decline since July. The pair dropped to its lowest level since March 2009. It is a busy schedule on the fundamental front, with twelve events this week. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

Australian and Chinese data was soft last week, which helped push the Aussie lower. Construction Work Done came in at -3.0%, marking a sixth successive decline. Capex spending was unexpectedly weak, as the 2.8% decline was much weaker than the estimate of a 0.5% gain. In China, the manufacturing PMI fell to 35.7, down from 50.0 a month earlier. The services PMI was even worse, falling from 54.1 to 29.6 points. These dismal readings are a result of the sharp decline in economic activity in China due to the coronavirus.

In the U.S., durable goods orders reports were mixed. The headline figure declined by 0.2%, which beat expectations but was much lower than the gain of 2.4% a month earlier. However, core durable goods orders jumped 0.9%, its strongest gain in seven months. Preliminary (second estimate) GDP came in at 2.1%, confirming the initial estimate.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: