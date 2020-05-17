AUD/USD Forecast May 18-22 – Aussie slides After Huge Job Losses

The Aussie sagged last week, as AUD/USD declined by 1.8 percent. The upcoming week has two events. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

The NAB Business Confidence gauge showed deep pessimism in April, with a read of -45 points. Still, this was an improvement over the previous reading of -66 points. There was better news from Westpac Consumer Sentiment, which posted a strong gain of 16.4% of May. This marked a strong rebound after the April slide of -17.7 percent. Employment numbers were dismal in April. The economy shed 594.3 thousand jobs and the unemployment rate soared to 6.2 percent, up from 5.2% a month earlier.

In the U.S., inflation tanked in April, as the economy continues to buckle under the weight of the Corvid-19 pandemic. CPI declined by 0.8%, down from -0.4% a month earlier. The core read fell by 0.4%, down from -0.1% in the previous release. Both figures missed their estimates. Unemployment claims continue to fall and dropped below 3 million last week, with a release of 2.98 million. Still, this missed the estimate of 2.5 million. Retail sales were a bloodbath in April – the headline figure fell by 16.4%, while the core read declined by 17.2 percent. Analysts had projected declines of -12.0% for the headline and 16.4 for the core releases.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: