AUD/USD Forecast May 4-11 – Investors Eye RBA Decision, Australian Retail Sales

AUD/USD remained steady for a third successive week. The upcoming week has eight events, including retail sales and the RBA rate decision. Here is an outlook at the highlights and an updated technical analysis for AUD/USD.

Australian inflation releases for the first quarter were mixed. The headline read slowed to 0.3%, down from 0.7% a month earlier. However, the core figure improved to 0.5%, up from 0.4%. This marked the highest reading since Q2 of 2018. Manufacturing took a huge hit in March, as the AIG Manufacturing Index plunged to 35.8, down from 53.7 a month earlier. A reading below 50 points to contraction.

In the U.S., the initial release for GDP in Q1 reflected the economic havoc caused by Covid-19. The decline of 4.8% was worse than expected, as the forecast stood at 4.0 percent. Unemployment claims fell for a fourth straight week, dropping to 3.8 million. Still, this was higher than the forecast of 3.5 million. The Federal Reserve’s policy statement reiterated that the Fed would use its “full range of tools” to stabilize the battered economy, but also warned about “considerable risks” to the economy over the next year or more. At the meeting, the Fed maintained the benchmark rate, which is close to zero. On Thursday, the Fed announced that it was expanding the Main Street Lending Program, which helps small and medium-sized businesses in need of credit during the current financial crisis. On the manufacturing front, the ISM Manufacturing PMI slowed for a third straight month in April, falling to 41.5 points. This was down significantly from 49.1 a month earlier, but beat the estimate of 36.7 points.

AUD/USD daily graph with support and resistance lines on it. Click to enlarge: