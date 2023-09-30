AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Breather After Soft Core PCE Index
AUD/USD Forecast

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Breather After Soft Core PCE Index

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The US consumer confidence report fell short of forecasts.
  • Australian retail sales fell below forecasts, indicating a drop in consumer spending.
  • Economists believe the RBA will likely hold its key rate steady on Tuesday.

The AUD/USD weekly forecast turns bullish as the US Core PCE number missed the estimate, resulting in lending support to the risk assets.

Ups and downs of AUD/USD

AUD/USD had a volatile week and ended nearly flat. The pair fluctuated as investors absorbed economic releases from Australia and the US. The week began with the US consumer confidence report falling short of forecasts. 

Are you interested in learning more about Canadian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Then, the US released positive data on core durable goods and initial jobless claims. Australian retail sales fell below forecasts, indicating a drop in consumer spending. 

On Friday, the US recorded a drop in inflation when the core PCE index came in lower than expected. This report saw the Aussie climb from its weekly lows.

Next week’s key events for AUD/USD

The US will release PMI and employment data in the coming week. Meanwhile, from Australia, investors will watch the RBA interest rate decision. 

The US nonfarm payrolls report is a major release and usually causes a lot of volatility. The figures will show the state of the US labor market. This, in turn, will affect the messaging from the Fed and the outlook for interest rates in the US. 

On the other hand, the RBA monetary policy meeting will likely result in a pause. Economists believe the central bank will likely hold its key rate steady at 4.10% on Tuesday. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: Bullish RSI divergence points to a 0.6500 break.

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast
AUD/USD daily chart

The bias for AUD/USD on the daily chart is bearish. However, the trend has paused at the 0.6400 support level, where the price has struggled to break lower. Bears have also shown weakness as the price has failed to detach from the SMA. Moreover, the RSI has made a bullish divergence. While the price kept making new lows, the RSI made higher ones.

Are you interested in learning more about high leveraged brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Furthermore, bulls have started testing the 22-SMA and have shown some strength with bigger-bodied candles. The RSI, which also shows the bias, has paused near the pivotal 50-mark. Therefore, it will be a battle for control between bears and bulls in the coming week. The price will break above the 22-SMA and the 0.6500 resistance level if the RSI divergence plays out.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023