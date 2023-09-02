AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA Likely to Hold in Next Meeting
AUD/USD Forecast

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA Likely to Hold in Next Meeting

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Reports on US consumer confidence and job openings came in lower than expected.
  • Private employment in the US fell while the core PCE figure came in as expected.
  • The US unemployment rate jumped, showing signs of an easing labor market.

The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bearish as investors expect the RBA to pause at the next policy meeting.

Ups and downs of AUD/USD

AUD/USD closed the week with gains but far below the week’s highs. The fluctuations came amid mixed economic releases from the US. The week started with reports on consumer confidence and job openings. Both reports came in lower, increasing bets of a Fed pause. This saw the dollar weaken, boosting the Aussie.

Are you interested to learn more about MT5 brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Afterward, investors received employment and inflation data. Private employment in the US fell while the core PCE figure came in as expected. However, on Friday, a mixed report saw the dollar fall before rising. While US employment figures beat forecasts, the unemployment rate jumped, showing signs of an easing labor market.

Next week’s key events for AUD/USD

Investors are eagerly awaiting the RBA policy meeting on Tuesday. Apart from this, Australia will release GDP data showing the state of the economy. Meanwhile, the US will release weekly employment data.

Economists say the RBA will maintain its key interest rate on Tuesday. Most economists, however, anticipate a final rate hike in the next quarter. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Due to recent decreases in inflation and a slight uptick in unemployment, economists believe that on September 5, the RBA will retain its official cash rate at 4.10%, aligning with the pricing of interest rate futures. 

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: Bearish pressure below 0.6500

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast
AUD/USD daily chart

On the daily chart, AUD/USD is pushing lower after facing resistance at the 22-SMA and the 0.6500 key level. The bearish bias is strong as the price has kept below the SMA for some time. At the same time, the RSI has traded in the bearish territory below 50.

Are you interested to learn more about Australian forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The bearish move, however, stopped at the 0.6400 support level, allowing bulls to retrace the move. Since then, the price has consolidated within the 0.6400-0.6500 range. However, with resistance from the 22-SMA, bears might finally be strong enough to break below the 0.6400 support. A break below this support would pave the way for a retest of the 0.6325 support level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

 

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023