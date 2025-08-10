Home AUDUSD Weekly Forecast: RBA Poised for a Rate Cut
AUD/USD Forecast

AUDUSD Weekly Forecast: RBA Poised for a Rate Cut

Saqib Iqbal
Published date:
Updated:
  • The AUD/USD weekly forecast points to a likely RBA rate cut on Tuesday.
  • Markets interpreted Trump’s Fed replacement as dovish.
  • US unemployment claims rose, fueling concerns about the labor market. 

The AUD/USD weekly forecast points to a likely RBA rate cut on Tuesday that could drag the Australian dollar lower.

Ups and downs of AUD/USD 

Last week, the AUD/USD pair ended green as the dollar fell due to an increase in Fed rate cut expectations. The dollar extended its declines from the previous Friday, when the US released a downbeat nonfarm payrolls report. At the same time, markets interpreted Trump’s replacement in the Fed as dovish. Additionally, they expect Trump to replace Powell after his term ends with a more dovish Chair. 

Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Meanwhile, data during the week revealed weaker-than-expected business activity in the US services sector. Separately, unemployment claims rose, fueling concerns about the labor market. 

Next week’s key events for AUD/USD 

Next week, market participants will focus on the Reserve Bank of Australia policy meeting and employment figures from Australia. Meanwhile, the US will release figures on consumer and wholesale inflation. Moreover, traders will focus on the US retail sales report. 

Market participants expect the RBA to cut rates on Tuesday by 25-bps. Additionally, they expect one more rate cut this year. Therefore, they will focus on the messaging during the meeting. On the other hand, the US inflation data will continue to shape the outlook for Fed rate cuts. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: Bulls challenge SMA resistance within consolidation

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast
AUD/USD daily chart

On the technical side, the AUD/USD price has paused near the 22-SMA resistance after bouncing from the 0.6425 key support level. Moreover, the price has remained in a sideways move between the 0.6425 support and the 0.6600 resistance levels. 

Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Bulls have struggled to maintain their position above the 22-SMA. However, after the last range resistance touch, bullish momentum was weaker, and bears made a significant swing below the SMA. Nevertheless, it was not enough to start a downtrend. 

Bulls returned at the range support and pushed the price to retest the SMA. A break above will allow bulls to retest the range resistance. On the other hand, if the SMA holds firm, the price will likely bounce lower to try to make a lower low. Such an outcome would confirm the start of a bearish trend. Additionally, it would clear the path to the 0.6201 support.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2025