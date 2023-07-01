AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: RBA Set to Hike by 25bps

The release of several upbeat economic reports bolstered the dollar. Although inflation in Australia fell, it remains well above the RBA’s target. The Reserve Bank of Australia will likely lift its interest rate by 25 basis points. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is slightly bullish as investors expect a rate hike at Tuesday’s RBA meeting. Ups and downs of AUD/USD Despite a stronger dollar, AUD/USD closed the week well above its lows amid expectations for an RBA rate hike next week. Notably, the release of several upbeat economic reports bolstered the dollar. –Are you interested in learning more about AI trading brokers? Check our detailed guide- The US economy demonstrated resilience as positive data on the housing market, consumer confidence, and durable goods orders emerged. Additionally, there was encouraging news on GDP and initial jobless claims in the US. These reports further solidified the expectations for additional rate hikes by the Fed. Although inflation in Australia fell, it remains well above the RBA’s target, necessitating more rate hikes. Furthermore, Australia’s labor market remains hot, needing more policy tightening. Next week’s key events for AUD/USD Next week will be big for AUD/USD as investors are awaiting the RBA policy meeting on Tuesday. There will also be important reports from the US, including the FOMC meeting minutes and the jobs report. On Tuesday, the RBA will likely increase its interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.35% to control persistently high inflation. On the other hand, the NFP report will influence the outlook for interest rates in the US. The report will show whether current high rates are working to lower demand in the labor market. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: Bulls take over at 0.6600 support. AUD/USD daily chart AUD/USD fell last week before pausing at the 0.6600 support level. Aussie has been moving sideways for a long time. It has been chopping through the 22-SMA, showing neither bears nor bulls are willing to push the price far from the SMA. –Are you interested in learning more about forex bonuses? Check our detailed guide- At the same time, the RSI has been crossing the pivotal 50-level, showing frequent shifts in sentiment. As such, the price bounced higher many times when it retested the 0.6600 support. Similarly, the 0.6800 has acted as strong resistance. Currently, the price looks set to reverse at 0.6600 support. If bulls take over, the price will likely break above the 22-SMA and climb to retest 0.6800. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Forecast share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.