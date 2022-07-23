AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Upbeat Australia’s Inflation to Boost Aussie

Australia’s government is planning to review the RBA. Markets have priced in a 75 bps rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Investors expect a slight drop in US consumer confidence. The AUD/USD weekly forecast is bullish as investors wait to see if Australia’s inflation will push the RBA to be more aggressive. –Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide- Ups and downs of AUD/USD The pair started the week on a bullish note after the Reserve Bank of Australia released its hawkish meeting minutes. The bullish trend was further supported by RBA Governor Philip Lowe’s speech, where he insisted on raising rates to curb inflation. “For inflation to return to the 2%–3% target range, a more sustainable balance between demand and supply is needed. Higher interest rates will help achieve this,” Lowe said. The central bank is also facing criticism over its inflation policy from the Australian government. The government is planning a review to look into the bank’s board structure, operations, and methods of communication with the public. Next week’s key events for AUD/USD Investors expect a significant rise in Australia’s inflation when data is released next week. Inflation in the country has been on the rise, surprising the Reserve Bank of Australia. The bank had forecasted rates to stay at 0.1% to 2024, only to raise rates in May as inflation exceeded expectations. For this reason, the Reserve Bank of Australia is facing criticism from the government. However, the bank insists it will keep hiking rates until inflation is controlled. Investors also expect a rate hike from the Federal Reserve. Get FREE Forex Signals Now! US consumer confidence is expected to drop as economic activity slows down. However, investors expect Q2 GDP to grow from -1.6% to 0.9%. AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: A break above 0.7 will confirm the bullish trend Looking at the 4-hour chart, we see the price trading above the 22-SMA, showing bulls are in charge. RSI also favors bullish momentum as it trades above 50. The pair’s downtrend stopped at the 0.67200 level before the price went on to break above the SMA. –Are you interested to learn about forex robots? Check our detailed guide- The price has come close to a critical psychological level at 0.7, which might pause or even stop the uptrend. There will be resistance at 0.7 and support at the 22-SMA. A break above 0.7 will confirm the bullish trend, while a break below the 22-SMA will resume the downtrend. Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro! Trade Forex Now! 67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis. View All Post By Saqib Iqbal AUD/USD Forecast share Regulated Forex Brokers All Brokers Sponsored Brokers Broker Benefits Min Deposit Score Visit Broker 1 $100T&Cs Apply 0% Commission and No stamp DutyRegulated by US,UK & International StockCopy Successfull Traders 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.2 T&Cs Apply 9.8 Visit Site FreeBets Reviews$100Your capital is at risk.3 Recommended Broker $100T&Cs Apply No deposit or withdrawal feesTrade major forex pairs such as EUR/USD with leverage up to 30:1 and tight spreads of 0.9 pips Low $100 minimum deposit to open a trading account 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.4 T&Cs Apply Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.5 Recommended Broker $0T&Cs Apply Trade gold, silver, and platinum directly against major currenciesUp to 1:500 leverage for forex trading24/5 customer service by phone and email 9 Visit Site FreeBets ReviewsYour capital is at risk.