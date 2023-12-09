Home AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Employment Boost Sparks Dollar
AUD/USD Forecast

AUD/USD Weekly Forecast: Employment Boost Sparks Dollar

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The dollar got a boost from an upbeat employment report.
  • Australia’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Tuesday.
  • Investors are eagerly awaiting the FOMC policy meeting.

There is a touch of bearish sentiment in the AUD/USD weekly forecast as the dollar recovers after an upbeat employment report. This recovery could spill into next week.

Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Ups and downs of AUD/USD

AUD/USD had a bearish week as the Australian dollar was vulnerable after the RBA meeting. Meanwhile, the dollar got a boost from an upbeat employment report. As anticipated, Australia’s central bank kept interest rates unchanged on Tuesday. This decision gives the bank additional time to evaluate the economy’s condition and determine whether to implement further tightening next year.

Meanwhile, in the US, employment data earlier in the week pointed to a weakening labor market. However, the all-important NFP report showed that job growth increased while unemployment fell. Therefore, there is still strength in the labor market, which boosted the dollar on Friday.

Next week’s key events for AUD/USD 

Next week, the US will release key inflation and retail sales reports. Additionally, investors are eagerly awaiting the FOMC policy meeting. Meanwhile, Australia will release employment data. 

The US consumer and producer price index reports will show the state of price growth for consumers and at the wholesale level. These will have a huge impact on the Fed policy meeting. Notably, recent data has supported the view that the Fed is done with rate hikes. Therefore, a drop in inflation could increase rate-cut bets. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

At the FOMC meeting, market participants expect the Fed to hold rates at the current level. However, they will focus on the statement after the meeting for clues on what the Fed will do in the future.

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast: Bulls face resistance at the 0.618 fib

AUD/USD weekly technical forecast
AUD/USD daily chart

On the technical side, AUD/USD is in a bullish trend. The price closed above the 22-SMA, and the RSI is above 50. Moreover, the price has respected the 22-SMA as support, making a strong bullish candle from the level. Consequently, the price has made a higher high and low, showing a bullish trend. 

Are you interested to learn more about day trading brokers? Check our detailed guide-

However, the price is also retracing the most recent downtrend. It has reached the 0.618 key fib level that could reverse the current move. Furthermore, resistance at the 0.6702 key level could also stop the bullish move. The bullish trend could continue next week. However, the strong resistance zone might reverse the move.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023