Home GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar Falls as Inflation Eases
GBP USD Forecast

GBP/USD Weekly Forecast: Dollar Falls as Inflation Eases

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Data showed that annual US inflation fell further below 3% in November.
  • Figures on Thursday revealed a worsening UK budget situation.
  • Inflation in the UK was lower than anticipated in November.

The dollar is caught in the sway of softer inflation signals and continues its decline, casting a favorable glow on the GBP/USD weekly forecast.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

Ups and downs of GBP/USD

The pound ended the week slightly high, although it was nearly flat after fluctuating. It remained stable against the dollar, with traders absorbing the latest information on the UK budget deficit. Moreover, the impact of Wednesday’s November inflation data, which was lower than anticipated, continued to resonate in the market. 

Thursday’s figures revealed a worsening budget situation for British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, as the November deficit exceeded expectations. Notably, the pair fell on Wednesday to the lowest point in almost two months following the key inflation reading. 

Meanwhile, the dollar index declined on Friday, reaching a nearly five-month low. This decline came after data showed that annual US inflation had further slowed below 3% in November. Consequently, it strengthened market expectations for a US interest rate cut in March.

Next week’s key events for GBP/USD

The markets will be closed for the Christmas holiday next week, so investors will look out for major events in the first week of 2024.

In the first week of 2024, traders will focus on data from the UK and the US, showing business activity in the manufacturing sectors. Additionally, the US will release the FOMC meeting minutes, which will show what policymakers discussed at the last meeting in 2023. 

Lastly, the US employment report will show the state of the labor market. A higher-than-expected reading could reduce Fed rate cut bets, while the opposite is true.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD weekly technical forecast: Bullish trend shows signs of a slowdown

GBP/USD weekly technical forecast
GBP/USD daily chart

The bullish trend on the 4-hour chart has slowed down after reaching the 1.2803 resistance level. Moreover, the slope of the 22-SMA has become shallower, and the price is not making big swings from the SMA. At the same time, bears are showing some strength as they keep challenging the SMA support. 

Are you interested to learn more about forex tools? Check our detailed guide-

Meanwhile, the RSI has made a bearish divergence. While the price has made a new higher high, the RSI has made a lower high, pointing to weaker bullish momentum. Since the price is already trading close to the SMA support, the bearish divergence might lead to a reversal in the trend. However, bears must break below the 22-SMA and the 1.2501 support level to confirm a reversal.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2023