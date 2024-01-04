Web3 Quest: Set Out on a Mission for $1,000!

Engage in multiple activities at Fairspin within the Web3 Quest – complete tasks, unlock the new ones, and earn XP to claim your place among the winners!

Fairspin is a blockchain casino that ensures total transparency and fair play. It leverages Trueplay’s solution to transmit data from the platform to the immutable digital ledger. Once recorded, all transactions and game actions can be viewed via Trueplay Explorer, where they are displayed in real-time.

Apart from ensuring the honesty of the results, the added Web3 options provide a totally new level of gaming, making it ever more immersive and player-centric. Fairspin users can join the Play to Earn and Hold to Earn programs, enjoying gamification to the utmost.

The Web3 Quest promises endless entertainment backed by transparency in the best traditions of Fairspin. The quest participants will enjoy a wide variety of activities, ranging from playing games and staking tokens to betting on sports and completing various actions on social media. The event lasts from December 26 to January 23, and the rules are simple:

Log in to your zealy.io account Start completing the tasks to earn XP The users with the most XP will get rewards

The 20 participants with the most XP will share the 1,000 USDT prize pool:

1st place – 200 USDT

2nd-3rd place – 100 USDT

4th place – 60 USDT

5th-7th place – 50 USDT

8th-20th place – 30 USDT

The prizes will be accrued to the users’ fairspin.io accounts.

Use the opportunity to get easy rewards while having immense fun on the transparency-driven blockchain platform. Join in and refer your friends to enjoy the event together!