Home EUR/USD Outlook: Investors Gear Up for Crucial ECB Meeting
EUR/USD Daily

EUR/USD Outlook: Investors Gear Up for Crucial ECB Meeting

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • ECB policymakers are acknowledging an eventual rate cut.
  • Market analysts foresee five ECB cuts in the coming year.
  • J.P. Morgan now expects the ECB to start rate cuts earlier in June.

Monday’s EUR/USD outlook leaned towards a modest bearish stance, with investors positioning themselves ahead of the ECB meeting later this week. As the ECB policy meeting approaches, the discussion has shifted among policymakers, acknowledging an eventual rate cut. Still, they expect it later and to a lesser extent than anticipated by the markets.

-Are you interested in learning about the forex signals telegram group? Click here for details-

Market analysts challenge the ECB’s inflation outlook, foreseeing five cuts in the coming year. According to NatWest Markets, some believe the balance of risks leans toward a dovish ECB stance.

On Friday, JP Morgan revised its forecast for the ECB to start interest-rate cuts, moving the anticipated start from September to June. However, it maintained a “cautious” stance on inflation and wage growth trends. Moreover, JP Morgan predicts 100 basis points in rate cuts by the year’s end. This is an increase from the last expectation of 75 bps. 

Meanwhile, the dollar struggled to hold its gains. The dollar’s rally has been uncertain throughout the year as investors struggle to determine when the Fed will start rate cuts. Recently, data revealing resilient US economic activity led to a reassessment of rate cut expectations. Markets pushed the potential start date from March to May. However, a 100 basis point gap exists between market expectations and the Fed’s rate projections.

EUR/USD key events today

No significant US or Eurozone economic reports are scheduled for today. Therefore, it might be a slow day for the pair.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

EUR/USD technical outlook: Decline pauses, but bears target 1.0800 support

EUR/USD technical outlook
EUR/USD 4-hour chart

After consolidating between the 1.0900 support and the 1.1000 resistance, EUR/USD broke below the range support. However, the decline paused to retest this range support as resistance. Moreover, the price stayed close to the 1.0900 key level as the 30-SMA caught up. 

Are you interested in learning more about making money with forex? Check our detailed guide-

If bears are willing to push prices lower, the pound will bounce lower from the 1.0900 key level to retest the 1.0800 support level. This would complete an impulse leg similar to the one before the consolidation. However, since the price sits slightly above the 30-SMA with the RSI above 50, bulls might take over if the price breaks above 1.0900.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024