Home AUD/USD Forecast: Profit-Taking in Dollar After Inflation Led Rally
AUD/USD Daily Outlooks

AUD/USD Forecast: Profit-Taking in Dollar After Inflation Led Rally

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The dollar pulled back from recent highs as investors took profits.
  • The Aussie gained despite a significant drop in Australia’s employment.
  • Australia’s unemployment rate soared to a two-year high.

Thursday’s AUD/USD forecast was bullish, with the dollar pulling back from recent highs as investors took profits. Consequently, the Aussie gained despite a significant drop in Australia’s employment. Investors are taking profits on the dollar’s rally after the US inflation report. As a result, major currencies across the board got some relief. However, this might only be a short pause before the uptrend continues.

Are you interested to learn more about forex options trading? Check our detailed guide-

The upbeat US inflation report led to a change in the outlook for the Fed’s policy. Notably, there was a big drop in rate cut expectations as traders eliminated the chance that the Fed would cut in March. Moreover, the chances of a May cut fell as markets looked to June for the first cut. Currently, there is an 80% likelihood of a June rate cut. Additionally, markets expect three 25-bps cuts in 2024, compared to five similar cuts expected two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, the outlook for monetary policy in Australia took a different turn on Thursday after the release of poor employment figures. Employment missed forecasts in January, showing a slowdown in the labor market. At the same time, the unemployment rate soared to a two-year high.

For the RBA, this report is a good sign that demand in the labor market is slowing down. Consequently, it raises the chance that the central bank will cut rates. Notably, policymakers said rate hikes were still possible. However, markets believe the RBA’s next move will be a rate cut, especially since the economy is slowing down.

AUD/USD key events today

  • US core retail sales m/m
  • US Empire State Manufacturing Index
  • US retail sales m/m
  • US unemployment claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

AUD/USD technical forecast: 30-SMA and trendline confluence

AUD/USD technical forecast
AUD/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, AUD/USD has pulled back to retest the 30-SMA resistance and the recently broken trendline. At the same time, the RSI has risen to the pivotal 50 level that separates bearish from bullish momentum. 

-If you are interested in knowing about scalping forex brokers, then read our guidelines to get started-

Notably, the price has been on a downtrend and recently made a new low near the 0.6450 key level. Therefore, if bears are still strong, it might reverse at the current resistance zone or slightly higher to retest the 0.6450 support level. A break below this level would confirm a continuation of the downtrend.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024