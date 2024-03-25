Home Gold Price Correction Forms a Bullish Flag, Eying $2,200
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

Gold Price Correction Forms a Bullish Flag, Eying $2,200

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The bias remains bullish despite the current sell-off.
  • Taking out the downtrend line activates a new bullish movement.
  • The US data could bring some action tomorrow.

The gold price is trading in the green at $2,171 at the time of writing. The precious looks stubborn enough to post a fresh top above $2,200.

In the short term, gold has retreated a little after hitting a new all-time high of 2,222. The XAU/USD also dropped as the greenback saw a whopping comeback on Friday. The yellow metal turned to the downside after the FOMC Press Conference.

-Are you interested in learning about the best AI trading forex brokers? Click here for details-

However, the bias remains bullish in the medium to long term despite the current jitters.

Today, the US New Home Sales could jump from 661K to 675K. This scenario should lift the greenback. Poor US data could send the price of gold higher.

Tomorrow, the US data could really shake the markets. The CB Consumer Confidence is expected to jump from 106.7 to 106.9. Durable Goods Orders may announce a 1.2% growth, while Core Durable Goods Orders could report a 0.4% growth.

In addition, the S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI, HPI, and the Richmond Manufacturing Index data should be released as well. Positive US figures should help the greenback.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Down Channel

Gold price
Gold 1-hour chart

As you can see on the hourly chart, the XAU/USD extended its growth after escaping from the falling wedge pattern. Now, the metal has dropped slightly, forming a flag formation, which is a bullish continuation pattern.

-Are you interested in learning about the forex indicators? Click here for details-

The price challenges the downtrend line, which stands as a dynamic resistance. Taking out this obstacle may confirm that the retreat ended and that the price could come back higher.

On the contrary, a false breakout through this dynamic obstacle indicates a deeper drop towards the $2,146-49 support zone.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024