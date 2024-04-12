Home USD/JPY Price Spikes Up, Showing Exhaustion Signs
Majors

USD/JPY Price Spikes Up, Showing Exhaustion Signs

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • The bias remains bullish despite minor drops.
  • The bearish formation is far from being confirmed.
  • A new lower low activates a corrective phase.

The USD/JPY price climbed as high as 153.38 today, marking a fresh high. Now, the pair has retreated a little and is trading at 153.23 at the time of writing. The bias remains bullish despite minor retreats.

Are you interested in learning more about buying NFT tokens? Check our detailed guide-

The dollar’s strong rally after the US inflation figures have weighed down the Japanese yen. The currency pair stays higher even though the PPI reported only a 0.2% growth versus the 0.3% growth estimated, while the Core PPI rose by 0.2% as expected.

The US dollar received a helping hand only from the Unemployment Claims. The indicator came in at 211K, compared to 216K estimated.

Today, the Yen took a hit from the Japanese Revised Industrial Production, which reported a 0.6% drop, more versus the 0.1% drop forecast.

Later, the US economic data could bring life to the USD/JPY pair. The Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment may drop from 79.4 points to 79.0 points, which could be bad for the greenback. The Prelim UoM Inflation Expectations and Import Prices data will be released as well.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY Price Technical Analysis: Strong Resistance at 153.50

USD/JPY price
USD/JPY 1-hour chart

The USD/JPY price continues to challenge the weekly R3 of 153.24. It stands as a static resistance. The former high of 153.31 represents an upside obstacle as well. As you can see on the hourly chart, the price action has developed a potential Rising Wedge pattern. Still, this formation is far from being confirmed.

Are you interested in learning more about British Trade Platform Review? Check our detailed guide-

The bias is bullish as long as it stays above the minor uptrend line and the 152.75 former low. So, further growth is favorable. Only a new lower low, dropping and closing below 152.75, could activate a larger correction.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024