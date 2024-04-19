Home USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen’s Demand Soars After Israel Attack
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen’s Demand Soars After Israel Attack

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • There were reports that Israel had attacked Iran in retaliation.
  • Ueda said the BoJ might have to hike rates if the yen continues falling.
  • US unemployment claims held steady from the previous week.

The USD/JPY price analysis paints a bearish picture, influenced by the yen’s surge. The surge came from soaring safe-haven demand amid escalating tensions in the Middle East. At the same time, BoJ governor Kazuo Ueda signalled a possible rate hike if the yen continues its decline.

-Are you looking for the best AI Trading Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

On Friday, the yen gained popularity among investors as one of the traditionally safe assets. This happened after reports that Israel had attacked Iran in retaliation. Consequently, investors feared the war would escalate, leading to a decline in risk appetite. However, the USD/JPY pair reversed most of its decline soon after, as it became unclear whether the attack had happened. 

Meanwhile, Bank of Japan governor Kazuo Ueda said on Thursday that the central bank might be forced to hike rates if the yen continues falling. According to him, a further decline in the yen could lead to a spike in inflation. 

A rate hike would give breath to the yen, which has recently fallen to its lowest level since 1990. Therefore, investors will watch the BoJ policy meeting next week for more clues on the rate hike outlook.

Data revealed that US unemployment claims held steady from the previous week, missing forecasts for a slight increase. It indicates continued strength in the US labor market, which has remained resilient despite high rates. Therefore, markets continue pushing back the timing of the first Fed rate cut. 

USD/JPY key events today

There are no economic events in the US or Japan today. Therefore, investors will keep an eye on the Middle East.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical price analysis: 30-SMA puncture signals strong bearish momentum.

USD/JPY technical price analysis
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price is bullish as it sits above the 30-SMA and is making higher highs and lows. However, bears recently made a strong candle that punctured the 30-SMA support. This indicated a surge in bearish momentum. However, they failed to close below the SMA. Moreover, the price pulled back from the 154.00 critical level. 

-Are you looking for the best MT5 Brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Despite the failed attempt, bears have shown they might be ready to take over. Moreover, the attempt came after the RSI made a bearish divergence, signaling a possible reversal. A break below 154.00 would allow the price to retest the 152.00 key level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

75% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024