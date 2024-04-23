Home Gold Price Looking for a Deeper Correction Below $2,300
Commodities

Gold Price Looking for a Deeper Correction Below $2,300

Olimpiu Tuns
Updated:
  • Escaping from the up channel announced a potential leg down.
  • Taking out the immediate downside obstacles opens the door for more declines.
  • The US data could change sentiment in the short term.

The gold price tumbled after failing to retest the new all-time high of $2,431 and is now trading at $2,294 at the time of writing.

The bias has turned bearish in the short term. So, the XAU/USD could hit new lows despite a slightly weaker dollar.

Are you interested in learning more about STP brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Today, the fundamentals should be decisive and may shift the sentiment. The French Flash Services PMI came in at 50.5 points above the 48.9 points expected versus 48.3 points in the previous reporting period, confirming expansion.

In comparison, German Flash Services PMI jumped from 50.1 points to 53.3 points, beating 50.6 estimates, announcing further expansion.

On the contrary, the French Flash Manufacturing PMI and German Flash Manufacturing PMI remained deep in the contraction territory.

Furthermore, the Eurozone and UK Flash Services PMI came in better than expected, while the Flash Manufacturing PMI came in worse than expected.

Later, the US data should move the markets. Flash Manufacturing PMI and Flash Services PMI indicators are expected to come in better than the previous reporting period.

In addition, the New Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index data will be released as well. Only positive US figures could save the greenback from the downside.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Aiming for Median Line

Gold price
Gold 1-hour chart

From a technical point of view, gold entered a corrective phase after retesting the major uptrend line. The price escaped from the up channel, confirming a potential leg down.

-Are you looking for automated trading? Check our detailed guide-

Taking out the weekly pivot point at $2,378 opened the door for a larger drop. Now, it has ignored the weekly S1 (2,338) and is almost to hit the weekly S2 (2,284) and the median line (ml). These represent important downside obstacles. Taking out these support levels validates more declines ahead.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns

Olimpiu Tuns graduated with a Master in Business Administration and is a seasoned Market Analyst / Trader / Trainer with 10 years of experience in the financial markets having expertise in Forex, Commodities, Index, Cryptocurrencies, and Stocks. He worked as a Market Analyst for three major brokerage companies, as a prop trader, and as a contributor/content creator for news portals and educational platforms.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024