Gold Price Turns Bearish as FOMC Meeting Looms

XAU/USD escaped from the flag pattern, signaling more declines.

A new lower low activates a larger correction.

The US data could bring sharp movements today.

The gold price is trading in the red at $2,316 at the time of writing. The metal looks poised to approach new lows in the short term.

The price tried to return higher after the last sell-off. However, the downside pressure remains high. Hence, there is a probability of a deeper drop in cards.

The XAU/USD slipped lower after the Australian Retail Sales reported a 0.4% drop against the expected 0.2% growth. At the same time, Private Sector Credit rose by 0.3%, less compared to the 0.4% growth estimated.

In addition, the Chinese Manufacturing PMI and Non-Manufacturing PMI indicators also reported poor data. The sellers are strong also after the Eurozone released mixed data today. The CPI Flash Estimate rose by 2.4%, matching expectations.

Core CPI Flash Estimate reported a 2.7% growth, exceeding the 2.6% growth forecasted, while Prelim Flash GDP came in better than expected.

Later, the Canadian GDP is expected to report a 0.3% growth in February after a 0.6% growth in January. Also, the US will release the CB Consumer Confidence, Chicago PMI, HPI, Employment Cost Index, and S&P/CS Composite-20 HPI data. Positive economic figures should lift the greenback, so the yellow metal could hit new lows.

Gold Price Technical Analysis: Sell-Off

Technically, the XAU/USD ended its temporary rebound and is now under intense selling pressure. As you can see on the hourly chart, the resistance is right below the descending pitchfork’s median line.

It has escaped from the up channel (flag pattern), confirming a potential downside continuation. The lower median line (lml) and the weekly S1 2,288 represent potential downside targets. A new lower low could activate more declines.

