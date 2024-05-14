Home USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Slips to 2-Week Low Before Inflation
Majors

USD/JPY Price Analysis: Yen Slips to 2-Week Low Before Inflation

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The dollar strengthened as investors prepared for the US PPI and CPI reports.
  • There is a 50% probability of a Fed cut in September.
  • Economists expect US consumer inflation to drop to 0.3% in April from 0.4%.

The USD/JPY price analysis points northward as the dollar strengthens ahead of US inflation data. Meanwhile, the yen fell to a two-week low, raising fears that Japanese authorities might try to support their currency. 

Are you interested in learning more about crypto robots? Check our detailed guide-

The dollar strengthened as investors prepared for the US PPI and CPI reports, which will tell more on what the Fed might do in the future. Recent poor data from the US has raised bets that there might be two Fed cuts this year. Notably, weaker demand in the economy could lead to lower inflation. 

Furthermore, most policymakers have confirmed that the next policy move will be a rate cut. Still, the chances of a cut in September have fallen to 50% ahead of the inflation report. This decline comes because markets fear another upbeat report. The trend in recent months has been hotter than expected inflation figures. This time, economists expect the US consumer inflation to drop to 0.3% in April from 0.4% the previous month. Before this, there will be the wholesale inflation report. Any indications that inflation remains persistent could send rate-cut expectations lower.

Meanwhile, the yen continued its post-intervention slide, raising concerns in Japan. On Tuesday, Japan’s Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said that the government will work closely with the BoJ to ensure they align their policy objectives.

USD/JPY key events today

  • US Core PPI m/m
  • US PPI m/m
  • Fed Chair Powell Speaks
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical price analysis: Bulls set their sights on 158.00

USD/JPY technical price analysis
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price has retraced more than 50% of its previous move. At the same time, it has broken above the 156.00 resistance level. The price has stayed comfortably above the 30-SMA for some time. Although the uptrend is a bit shallow, it barely pauses or pulls back. This means it might continue higher. 

Are you interested in learning more about buying Dogecoin? Check our detailed guide-

The next target for the USD/JPY pair is at the 158.00 resistance level. Bullish momentum is strong, with the RSI nearly overbought. Therefore, nothing is stopping the price from reaching 158.00. Only a sudden catalyst in the opposite direction could break below the SMA and reverse the sentiment.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024