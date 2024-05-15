Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Softens Post PPI, Eyes on CPI
Majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Dollar Softens Post PPI, Eyes on CPI

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The US released hotter-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) figures.
  • Investors expect only 44 basis points of Fed rate cuts in 2024.
  • British wages minus bonuses grew by 6.0% in the first quarter of 2024. 

The GBP/USD price analysis shows bullish optimism as the dollar falters in the aftermath of the US wholesale inflation report. All eyes are now on the imminent release of US consumer inflation data. Meanwhile, the pound recovered after diving due to dovish policy remarks.

Are you interested in learning more about crypto robots? Check our detailed guide-

On Tuesday, the US released hotter-than-expected Producer Price Index (PPI) figures, indicating still-high inflation in the country. Wholesale inflation rose 0.5% in April, beating forecasts for a 0.3% increase. After the report, markets lowered expectations for Fed rate cuts. Currently, investors expect only 44 basis points of cuts in 2024. The report initially led to a spike in the dollar. However, the move later reversed, showing investors had priced in such an outcome. Therefore, when it happened, they were ready to book profits, leading to a dollar decline. Investors are now waiting for the CPI report.

Meanwhile, in the UK, employment data revealed strength in the labor market. However, there were signs that conditions were easing, which would allow the Bank of England to start cutting interest rates. Notably, wages minus bonuses grew by 6.0% in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year. This was above estimates for a 5.9% increase, boosting the pound. 

However, there was a reversal in gains when Bank of England economist Huw Pill said that the central bank might be ready to cut rates by summer. 

GBP/USD key events today

  • US CPI report
  • US retail sales report
  • Empire State Manufacturing Index
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Price revisits 1.2600 level with renewed momentum

GBP/USD price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is retesting the 1.2600 resistance level after finding support at the 30-SMA. The bullish bias is strong, with the price well above the SMA and the RSI near the overbought region.

Are you interested in learning more about buying Dogecoin? Check our detailed guide-

The price resumed its bullish trend after finding support at the 0.5% Fib retracement level. Bulls made an engulfing candle, leading to a break above the SMA. After that, they confirmed the new bias by retesting the SMA as support. Therefore, there is a high chance the price will breach 1.2600 and climb to retest the 1.2700 psychological level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024