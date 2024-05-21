Home GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Gains as UK Awaits Key Inflation Data
Majors

GBP/USD Outlook: Pound Gains as UK Awaits Key Inflation Data

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Weak US data has contributed to a 2% surge in the pound this month.
  • Economists expect a sharp drop in UK inflation, from 3.2% in March to 2.1% in April.
  • Markets expect two BoE cuts starting in August.

The GBP/USD outlook shows a bullish bias as the pound strengthens ahead of UK inflation data. In contrast, the dollar remained weak after a set of downbeat economic data raised expectations for Fed rate cuts in the previous week.

Are you interested in learning more about forex indicators? Check our detailed guide-

Weak US data this month on employment, inflation, and retail sales has contributed to a 2% surge in the pound against the dollar. The reports have also revealed an economic deterioration that could pressure the Federal Reserve to lower borrowing costs. Consequently, there is a higher chance that the Fed will cut rates twice this year. However, policymakers do not seem convinced that this will last. As a result, they have maintained a slightly hawkish tone, emphasizing that inflation was still high. 

Investors are eagerly awaiting the UK inflation report, which will guide the Bank of England’s policy outlook. Economists expect a sharp drop in inflation from 3.2% in March to 2.1% in April, bringing it close to the central bank’s target.

Currently, markets expect two BoE cuts starting in August. At the same time, there is a 55% chance that the central bank will start cutting rates in June. The BoE governor and deputy have said that rate cuts might come in the summer. Therefore, the pound might reverse due to the divergence in policy outlooks between the UK and the US. 

GBP/USD key events today

  • BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical outlook: Bulls fading near Fib resistance

GBP/USD technical outlook
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is in a bullish trend, with the price above the 30-SMA and the RSI in bullish territory. The bullish move is heading for the 1.2750 level, which coincides with the 1.618 Fib extension level. However, the bullish move might not go past this resistance because there are signs that momentum is fading. 

Are you interested in learning more about next cryptocurrency to explode? Check our detailed guide- 

Notably, while the price makes a higher high, the RSI has made a lower high, showing a bearish divergence. Therefore, bulls are exhausted and might give up control at the nearest resistance. In such a case, the price would likely make a deep pullback to retest the 1.2601 key level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024