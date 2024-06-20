Home GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Slips as Markets Brace for BoE
Majors

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound Slips as Markets Brace for BoE

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Headline UK inflation returned to the 2% target for the first time in about three years.
  • Economists expect the first BoE rate cut in August and at least two this year.
  • The likelihood of a Fed cut in September is 67%. 

The GBP/USD forecast shows downside potential as the pound declines ahead of the Bank of England policy meeting. Meanwhile, the dollar held steady as traders waited for more economic data to provide clues on the path of US monetary policy.

Are you interested in learning more about Bitcoin price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

After the UK inflation report, investors are eagerly awaiting the BoE policy meeting. Although headline inflation returned to the 2% target for the first time in about three years, underlying price pressures remained hot, causing a decline in BoE rate cut expectations. 

A Reuters poll on Wednesday showed that economists expect the first rate cut in August and at least two cuts this year. Policymakers have remained quiet as the July 4 election approaches, so there have been few clues about the future of monetary policy in the UK. 

However, seven policymakers voted to maintain rates at the last meeting, while two were ready to cut. This time, analysts believe the vote distribution will either remain the same or there will be eight for a hold and one for a cut.

Meanwhile, policymakers have forecasted just one rate cut in the US this year. However, economic data has pointed to the possibility of two cuts, which have kept up expectations. The likelihood of a cut in September is at 67% because inflation has eased, and the economy is slowing down. Investors will focus on unemployment claims today and PMI data on Friday to see whether the downtrend continues.

GBP/USD key events today

  • Monetary policy summary
  • MPC official bank rate votes
  • BoE’s official bank rate
  • US unemployment claims
Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical forecast: Bears return as 30-SMA holds firm

GBP/USD technical forecast
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is dropping after failing to go beyond the 30-SMA and the 0.382 Fib level. This is a sign that bears are still in the lead. As a result, the RSI has fallen back below 50 into bearish territory. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex basics? Check our detailed guide- 

With this decline, bears have met the 1.2700 key support level. Given the bearish bias, GBP/USD might soon break below to target the 1.2600 level. However, if the level holds firm, bulls might make another attempt at the 30-SMA resistance.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024