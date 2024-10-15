Home GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sterling Gains Despite Downbeat Data
Majors

GBP/USD Price Analysis: Sterling Gains Despite Downbeat Data

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • Average weekly earnings in the UK met forecasts at 4.9%.
  • Market participants maintained the chances of a November BoE rate cut at 80%. 
  • The greenback remained firm due to a shift in tone among Fed officials.

The GBP/USD price analysis shows little change, as the pound remains within its tight range. UK employment figures failed to change the outlook for Bank of England rate cuts. Market participants are focused on upcoming inflation data. Meanwhile, the dollar remained steady as policymakers assumed a cautious tone on rate cuts.

Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Data on Tuesday revealed that average weekly earnings in the UK met forecasts at 4.9%. Meanwhile, monthly unemployment claims surged to 27,900, above estimates of 20,200. However, the figures had little impact on the pound. Moreover, market participants maintained the chances of a November BoE rate cut at 80%. 

Meanwhile, traders are eagerly awaiting the inflation report due on Wednesday. UK price pressures have eased significantly. In September, economists believe inflation will ease further, coming in at 1.9%. A lower figure would increase the likelihood of a November Bank of England rate cut. Meanwhile, an upside surprise would boost the pound by lowering rate-cut expectations. 

Elsewhere, the greenback remained firm due to a shift in tone among Fed officials. On Monday, two policymakers noted that the US central bank should proceed cautiously. These sentiments come after recent data showed a robust economy. At the same time, inflation was higher than expected in September. As a result, market participants are pricing a slight chance of a Fed pause in November. This week, the US retail sales will further shape the outlook for rate cuts.

GBP/USD key events today

Market participants will keep digesting the employment figures as there won’t be any more key events.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

GBP/USD technical price analysis: Bulls test the 30-SMA resistance

GBP/USD technical price analysis
GBP/USD 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the GBP/USD price is challenging the 30-SMA resistance. The price has remained in a tight consolidation, slightly below the SMA, indicating a period of indecision. However, the RSI supports a looming bullish reversal as it has made a bullish divergence. Bearish momentum faded when the price reached the 1.3051 support level. 

Are you interested to learn more about making money in forex? Check our detailed guide-

If bulls take charge with a break above the 30-SMA, the price will target the 1.3201 resistance level. Otherwise, the downtrend will likely continue with a new low below 1.3051.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024