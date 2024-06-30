Home USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Japan-US Rate Gap Weighs on Yen
USD JPY Forecast

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Japan-US Rate Gap Weighs on Yen

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The yen reached a new 38-year low and raised intervention concerns.
  • An increase in Tokyo’s inflation increased the chances of a BoJ hike in July.
  • The US core PCE index was softer, confirming the recent decline in price pressures.

The USD/JPY weekly forecast is bullish as the interest rate differential between Japan and the US weighs on the yen.

Ups and downs of USD/JPY

USD/JPY had a bullish week, with the yen reaching a new 38-year low and raising intervention concerns. The decline in the yen last week came as investors focused on the gap in rates between the US and Japan. Therefore, there was little focus on economic data, which resulted in many warnings from Japanese authorities. 

Are you interested in learning more about forex conventions? Check our detailed guide-

Data showed an increase in Tokyo’s inflation, which increased the chances of a BoJ hike in July. Meanwhile, in the US, the core PCE index came in softer, confirming the recent decline in price pressures. Consequently, bets for a Fed cut in September rose. However, none of these reports could stop the yen’s plunge.

Next week’s key events for USD/JPY

Next week, investors will focus on US data, such as nonfarm payrolls and the manufacturing PMI. They will also pay attention to Powell’s speech and the FOMC minutes for clues on the Fed’s policy outlook. 

At the last Fed meeting, policymakers assumed a slightly hawkish tone, forecasting just one rate cut this year. However, traders have maintained a more dovish outlook for two cuts this year due to softer inflation figures. Therefore, they will pay close attention to Powell’s speech to see whether his tone will change. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Meanwhile, the employment report will shape expectations for rate cuts. A bigger-than-expected number would lower expectations for rate cuts. On the other hand, a smaller-than-expected figure would increase bets for the first cut in September.

USD/JPY weekly forecast: Price exceeds 160.00 resistance to set a new high

USD/JPY weekly forecast
USD/JPY daily chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price recently broke above the 160.00 key resistance level to make a new high in the bullish trend. The price has consistently risen with higher lows and highs, indicating a solid uptrend. Moreover, it has mostly stayed above the 22-SMA with the RSI above 50, supporting solid bullish momentum. 

Are you interested in learning more about Ethereum price prediction? Check our detailed guide-

However, with the recent new high, bulls have grown weaker. The RSI has made a bearish divergence with the price, a sign of exhaustion in the bullish move. If this divergence plays out, the price might revisit the support trendline before either breaking below or rising higher.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024