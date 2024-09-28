Home USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Yen Soars as BoJ Rate Hike Looms
USD JPY Forecast

USD/JPY Weekly Forecast: Yen Soars as BoJ Rate Hike Looms

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The yen rallied after Shigeru Ishiba won Japan’s election.
  • Ishiba supports the recent Bank of Japan policy moves.
  • The dollar fell due to softer-than-expected inflation numbers.

The USD/JPY weekly forecast leans South due to an increased likelihood of more rate hikes in Japan and cuts in the US.

Ups and downs of USD/JPY 

The USD/JPY pair had a bearish week as the yen rallied after Japan’s election. Meanwhile, the dollar fluctuated due to mixed economic data. The tight election for the Prime Minister seat in Japan ended with a win for former defense minister Shigeru Ishiba. The yen rallied after the result because Ishiba supports the recent Bank of Japan policy moves. Therefore, analysts believe there will be more rate hikes under his leadership. 

Are you interested in learning more about Canada forex brokers? Check our detailed guide-

Meanwhile, the dollar initially had a solid start to the week when data showed steady business activity and a decline in jobless claims. However, it ended weak due to softer-than-expected inflation numbers.

Next week’s key events for USD/JPY 

Next week, all eyes will be on US economic data, with none expected from Japan. The US will release figures on manufacturing business activity and employment. Additionally, a speech from Fed Chair Powell might contain clues about future rate cuts. 

After the recent FOMC policy meeting, policymakers have taken a more dovish tone, implying more rate cuts in the future. Therefore, there is a chance Powell will continue with this trend, putting downward pressure on the US dollar. 

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

Furthermore, the monthly jobs report will show the state of job growth and unemployment. Economists expect 144,000 more jobs in the economy, a slight increase from the previous reading. Meanwhile, the unemployment rate might hold steady at 4.2%.

USD/JPY weekly technical forecast: Bears pierce the 22-SMA

USD/JPY weekly technical forecast
USD/JPY daily chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price is on a bearish trend as the price trades below the 22-SMA, with the RSI in bearish territory. However, price action shows weakness in the downtrend. The price trades near the SMA and has punctured the line several times. This is a sign that bulls are getting stronger. 

Are you interested in learning more about social trading platforms? Check our detailed guide-

Meanwhile, bears are weakening, as seen in the RSI, which has made a bullish divergence. Therefore, if the price fails to break below the 141.01 support in the coming week, it might break above the SMA. Such a break would indicate a shift in sentiment, allowing the price to climb to the 149.57 resistance level.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

68% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024