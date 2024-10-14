Home USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Extends Gains After Upbeat CPI
Forex News Today: Daily Trading News

USD/JPY Outlook: Dollar Extends Gains After Upbeat CPI

Saqib Iqbal
Updated:
  • The dollar rallied last week after consumer inflation figures increased more than expected.
  • Traders give the Fed a 91% chance to lower borrowing costs by 25-bps in November. 
  • Market participants await the US retail sales report.

The USD/JPY outlook leans bullish, with the dollar firm after better-than-expected consumer inflation data. Meanwhile, the yen was weak despite Ishiba’s comments that he would not intervene in the BoJ’s policy adjustments.

Are you interested to learn more about ECN brokers? Check our detailed guide-

The dollar rallied last week after consumer inflation figures increased more than expected. The CPI rose by 0.3% in September and completely dashed hopes for another massive Fed rate cut this year. Furthermore, the inflation numbers came after the NFP report, which revealed an unexpected jump in US job growth.

Initially, policymakers had taken a dovish tone due to fears that the US labor market was deteriorating. As a result, the focus shifted to preserving growth and demand. Therefore, the US central bank implemented a 50-bps rate cut, raising bets for more such cuts in 2024 and weighing on the greenback.

However, the dollar rebounded as incoming data changed this outlook. Currently, there is a 91% chance that the Fed will lower borrowing costs by 25-bps in November. Furthermore, market participants are now pricing a slight chance of a pause. The next major report will show retail sales, which might shift the outlook for rate cuts.

Elsewhere, the upcoming presidential election could cause some market turmoil. Therefore, market participants might prefer to stay on the sidelines ahead of the final result. 

Meanwhile, the yen fell despite Ishiba’s comments on Saturday that he would stay out of the BoJ’s mandate for price stability. His earlier comments showed that he did not support a near-term rate hike.

USD/JPY key events today

It will be a slow start to the week for USD/JPY as neither the US nor Japan will release high-impact data.

Get FREE Forex Signals Now!

USD/JPY technical outlook: Weaker bullish trend

USD/JPY technical outlook
USD/JPY 4-hour chart

On the technical side, the USD/JPY price is climbing after retesting the 30-SMA support. The bullish bias is strong, with the price above the SMA. At the same time, the RSI trades near the overbought region. However, it showed some weakness with a slight bearish divergence. 

Are you interested to learn more about making money in forex? Check our detailed guide-

Furthermore, price action shows smaller candles that show exhaustion. Therefore, bulls might fail to breach the 150.01 resistance level. Meanwhile, a break below the SMA will show a shift in sentiment to bearish.

Looking to trade forex now? Invest at eToro!

Trade Forex Now!

67% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal

Saqib Iqbal is a market analyst, prop fund trader and mentor, serving the industry with his analysis and educational content since 2011. The author has great exposure to different financial markets and institutions. He's well-known for his day trading reviews and multiple timeframe analysis.

WARNING: The content on this site should not be considered investment advice and we are not authorised to provide investment advice. Nothing on this website is an endorsement or recommendation of a particular trading strategy or investment decision.  The information on this website is general in nature, so you must consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs. Investing is speculative. When investing your capital is at risk. This site is not intended for use in jurisdictions in which the trading or investments described are prohibited and should only be used by such persons and in such ways as are legally permitted. Your investment may not qualify for investor protection in your country or state of residence, so please conduct your own due diligence or obtain advice where necessary. Crypto promotions on this site do not comply with the UK Financial Promotions Regime and is not intended for UK consumers. This website is free for you to use but we may receive a commission from the companies we feature on this site.

© forexcrunch.com All Rights Reserved 2017 – 2024